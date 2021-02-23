Advertisement

Boy, 6, uninjured in fall from chairlift at Saddleback

Saddleback Mountain
Saddleback Mountain(WMTW)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RANGELEY, Maine (WMTW) - A 6-year-old boy was uninjured after falling from a chairlift at Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley.

Saddleback officials said the boy fell about 15 feet from the chairlift on Friday.

The boy was with his parents on the south branch quad when he slid from the chair at about 3 p.m.

Officials said the boy fell as he and his parents were preparing to get off the lift.

Saddleback notified the state about the incident, even though they were not required to since the incident was not the result of an equipment malfunction.

It was the second time this month that a child fell from a chairlift at a Maine ski resort.

