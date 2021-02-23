Advertisement

Border Patrol rescues woman ‘left for dead’ in Texas winter storm

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a woman near the southern border with Texas that had...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a woman near the southern border with Texas that had survived six days in the winter storm.(CBP, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its agents found a woman who had been “left for dead” by a smuggler in the winter storm that struck Texas and several other states.

According to a news release, the 43-year-old survived after agents from the Big Bend sector got her medical attention and evacuated her to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

CBP did not release her name.

“It’s unfortunate so many people place their lives in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers, which often results in a tragic situation like this,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “For smugglers, it’s a business and they will leave you behind if you cannot keep up with them.”

Agents at the Van Horn, Texas station received a call Feb. 13 from a person claiming to be the woman’s relative, saying she had been abandoned. After an unsuccessful search by agents, a rancher in the area notified then he had found her.

She told agents she had spent six days seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures then found a dirt road with fresh tracks. She followed the road until coming upon the rancher.

The woman went through processing according to protocols after her medical treatment, the agency said.

CBP said in the release that its agents rescued more than 200 people during the storms. They found four people who had died in the freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Brian Sullivan is taking on the new title of Dad
Congratulations to Brian Sullivan on the birth of his daughter

Latest News

Former Capitol Police chief: 'These criminals came prepared for war'
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on Monday, Nov. 2,...
Georgia Republican Perdue won’t run for US Senate in 2022
United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during...
Senate confirms Biden’s choice for UN ambassador
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with...
Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
LIVE: Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol