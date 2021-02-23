Advertisement

Bangor vaccination clinic in need of volunteers

Bangor vaccination clinic in need of volunteers
Bangor vaccination clinic in need of volunteers
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cross Center in Bangor is in need of volunteers.

Northern Light Health is asking for the public’s help in assisting frontline workers in the vaccination process.

Community volunteers will need to register, complete a quick online orientation, and pass a background check.

Northern Light is recruiting athletic teams, workplace teams, retirees, and others to fill a variety of clinical and non-clinical roles.

“We could always have volunteers, we need them all the time,” said Larry Wade, a lead volunteer at the Cross Center clinic. “Whether we need screeners, or people to take temperatures, or check for appointment schedules, or help people through the line. It’s wonderful to see the people and see how appreciative they are of you coming through, and being here to help them, and make it a smooth operation.”

Northern Light says all approved volunteers will receive the training and education necessary to serve in their assigned role.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Latest News

Group of Maine businesses and schools launching the Maine Compact on Immigration.
Kenduskeag
Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to be held in April
Saddleback Mountain
Boy, 6, uninjured in fall from chairlift at Saddleback
6 staff have tested positive
Penobscot County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak affecting six staff