Bangor vaccination clinic in need of volunteers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cross Center in Bangor is in need of volunteers.

Northern Light Health is asking for the public’s help in assisting frontline workers in the vaccination process.

Community volunteers will need to register, complete a quick online orientation, and pass a background check.

Northern Light is recruiting athletic teams, workplace teams, retirees, and others to fill a variety of clinical and non-clinical roles.

“We could always have volunteers, we need them all the time,” said Larry Wade, a lead volunteer at the Cross Center clinic. “Whether we need screeners, or people to take temperatures, or check for appointment schedules, or help people through the line. It’s wonderful to see the people and see how appreciative they are of you coming through, and being here to help them, and make it a smooth operation.”

Northern Light says all approved volunteers will receive the training and education necessary to serve in their assigned role.

