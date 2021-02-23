AYCC gets creative with Shiver Yer Shamrock fundraiser

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center’s Shiver Yer Shamrocks 2021 is a go.

For the last 28 years the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA in Waterville have held this event to help feed hungry children.

They say every penny raised directly benefits more than 500 local youth experiencing food insecurity.

Instead of their traditional polar dip this year they are doing things virtually and creatively.

They’ve asked fundraisers to take matters into their own, extremely cold, hands.

Anything goes when it comes to this year’s plunge.

People dipping, rolling, even showing off their skills in the snow.

Video entries need to be submitted by St. Patty’s Day.

There are some big prizes up for grabs including trip to the Bahamas.

