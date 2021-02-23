Advertisement

AYCC gets creative with Shiver Yer Shamrock fundraiser

For the last 28 years the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA in Waterville have held this event to help feed hungry children.
Instead of their traditional polar dip this year the AYCC is doing things virtually and...
Instead of their traditional polar dip this year the AYCC is doing things virtually and creatively.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center’s Shiver Yer Shamrocks 2021 is a go.

For the last 28 years the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA in Waterville have held this event to help feed hungry children.

They say every penny raised directly benefits more than 500 local youth experiencing food insecurity.

Instead of their traditional polar dip this year they are doing things virtually and creatively.

They’ve asked fundraisers to take matters into their own, extremely cold, hands.

Anything goes when it comes to this year’s plunge.

People dipping, rolling, even showing off their skills in the snow.

Video entries need to be submitted by St. Patty’s Day.

There are some big prizes up for grabs including trip to the Bahamas.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-65 North
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Maine CDC data Feb. 21
Maine CDC reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

Latest News

If voters approve a bond, the project is expected to be complete in about two years.
Augusta city manager talks about approval for new police station site
Dog walking tips on National Dog Walking Day
Local vet offers tips on National Walking your Dog Day
Gardiner Area Federal Credit Union
Gardiner Federal Credit Union fills lobby with hearts as part of campaign to end hunger
Jeffrey d'Amboise had his windshield damaged from ice on another car.
Brewer man urging people to clean off cars after ice damages his windshield