Augusta city manager talks about approval for new police station site

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Augusta city councilors have chosen the spot for their new police station.

We spoke to the city manager today who says it would be at 7 Willow Street.

He says the now vacant Hannaford would be torn down to make way for the approximately $20 million project.

He says the current police station was a temporary fix more than 20 years ago.

The building has a lot issues.

One of the biggest being water that is not safe to drink due to lead contamination in pipes.

”The job that we ask police officers and dispatchers and support staff to do is tough enough already without asking them to do it under circumstances that are adverse and I think there’s a way that we can finance this project, so that it would not have to result in a property tax increase,” said Bill Bridgeo, Augusta City Manager.

He says they are looking at some financial strategies involving new revenues coming in.

The next step is for voters to decided on it - most likely this June.

If they approve a bond, the project is expected to be complete in about two years.

