Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport Town Council is preparing to declare the Spring Fountain Motel a dangerous building.

Council Chairman Peter Stewart says they spoke with the owner of the building several years ago about updates that needed to be made.

Stewart says the building is not up to code and not safe for anyone to be in.

He says roughly 40 people currently live there.

”We’ve gone back to see what the progress has been. There hasn’t been any. They’re behind on taxes, they’re behind on sewer bills. The upkeep of the place has not been up to the satisfaction of the town or the state,” said Stewart.

Everyone living there has been made aware they will likely need to find other housing.

A public hearing must be held before the town can issue a vacate order and list the building as dangerous.

That’s scheduled for April 8th.

