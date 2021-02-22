Advertisement

Snow & Mix Tonight, Fair & Milder Tuesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm sliding east from the Eastern Great Lakes Region will quickly redevelop in the Gulf of Maine this evening and then head northeast into the Bay of Fundy early tomorrow. The storm will bring snow to most of Maine tonight, with a mixture of snow and rain likely right along the coast. As the storm intensifies this evening the snow could briefly become moderate to heavy and the roads will likely be slippery, so if you need to travel this evening allow some extra time. The snow and mixed precipitation will end from southwest to northeast later tonight, with much of interior Maine picking up between 2 and 6″ of accumulation, with some of the higher amounts being found over central and northern Washington County. Coastal Maine will likely receive between 1 and 3″ of wet snow through late this evening, with maybe as much as 4″ across some of the hillier terrain. The snow will be lighter north of Greenville and Baxter State Park with most of northern Maine picking up between 1 and 3″.

As the storm departs to our northeast a bubble of high pressure will move into the Ohio River Valley tomorrow and then move east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline early Wednesday. The high will bring mainly dry and milder weather to the Pine Tree State tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs tomorrow in the mid 30s to lower 40s and temps even a few degrees milder on Wednesday.

A rather strong cold front will move southeast through New England Wednesday night, with fair, breezy and colder conditions expected both Thursday and Friday. A storm sliding along the cold front may bring some light snow and mixed precipitation to mainly the northern half of Maine Wednesday evening and night. After the fair and cold conditions Thursday and Friday a storm will likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation back to Maine later in the day Saturday and Saturday night.

Tonight: Snow inland and snow and rain along the coast, with a southeast wind becoming northwest around 10 mph and low temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with a westerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with a west to southwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and turning colder, with high temps in the upper 20s to upper 30s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold, with highs in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with late day and night rain and snow possible and high temps in the 30s.

