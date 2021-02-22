Snow Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Precipitation will develop from west to east across the state from mid-afternoon through the early evening hours as low-pressure approaches. Areas away from the coast will see the precipitation coming down as snow while coastal areas will be a bit warmer, resulting in more of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs. Snow will continue tonight for areas away from the coast while a rain/snow mix will continue along the coast. Precipitation will taper off from west to east across the state after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s for overnight lows, warmest along the coast. By late tonight when the precipitation winds down, snowfall totals will range from 2″-5″ for much of the state away from the coastline with the highest amounts across Interior Hancock, Central and Northern Washington Counties. Coastal areas will likely see 1″-3″ with some rain expected to mix in.

Our Tuesday looks good with variably cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will top off in the mid-30s to low 40s, several degrees above average for this time of year. Another disturbance approaching the area Wednesday will bring us increasing clouds. We may see some snow or mixed rain/snow showers mainly across northern and western parts of the state later in the day and into Wednesday night. Temperatures will be mild again Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. A cold front will move through the state Wednesday night. Cooler air behind the front will move in for Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. High pressure will build in and bring us a sunny day and cold day Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the 20s.

Rest of Today: Cloudy skies. Light snow developing later in the day, snow possibly mixed with rain at times along the coast. Highs between 28°-38°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Snow likely inland, mixed rain/snow along the coast. Precipitation will taper off from west to east late. Lows between 23°-33°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 36°-44°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 20s.

