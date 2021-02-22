Advertisement

Senators want to protect federal first responder benefits

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group of senators including Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has proposed a law it said would make certain first responders get full retirement benefits if they’re injured on the job.

Collins is working on the proposal with Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

The group said the First Responders Fair Return for Employees on Their Initial Retirement Earned Act, or the RETIRE Act, would apply to federal firefighters, law enforcement officers, border protection officials and others.

The senators said federal public safety officers lose early retirement benefits if they’re hurt on the job and return to federal service in another position.

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association and other public safety and public employee groups support the change.

