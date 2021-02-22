Advertisement

Police investigate discovery of body in Lewiston

Police had not yet released the identity of the woman on Monday
(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they are investigating the discovery of the body of a young woman in a building in Lewiston.

Her body was found on Sunday afternoon.

The Sun Journal reports the Maine State Police are investigating the woman’s death along with local police.

Police say an autopsy was planned and the investigation would continue on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

