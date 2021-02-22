More than half of the people over age 70 in Maine have been vaccinated

(AP) - More than half of the people over age 70 in the state of Maine have been vaccinated, the Maine CDC’s director said.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Monday during an appearance on Maine Public that the use of multiple platforms has helped swiftly vaccinate older residents.

That includes clinics, hospitals and other venues, he said.

Shah also said Monday that the appearance of virus variants in Maine and elsewhere is a concern but doesn’t have to be a disaster.

Maine has been the site of two confirmed variants so far.

The state can keep up with the spread of variants by aggressively vaccinating the public, Shah said.

The United Kingdom has said success doing that, he said.

“It’s not a reason for universal loss of hope,” Shah said.

