Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For just the second time in the last three-and-a-half months, new coronavirus cases in Maine are in the double-digits.

The Maine CDC reported 99 new COVID-19 infections on Monday. And, for the second-straight day, there are no new deaths included in the report.

Total deaths remain at 658.

There have been 43,594 cases in Maine since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 34,559 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 22 (WABI)

Three-quarters of Maine’s counties are reporting just single-digit increases -- or no new cases at all.

Penobscot County, an exception with 10.

Franklin County has had no new cases on back-to-back days.

