Advertisement

Maine asks residents to look out for invasive moth

The forestry department said a browntail moth winter web was recently reported in Smyrna in northern Maine
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Maine (AP) - Maine forestry managers say it’s time for residents to keep an eye out for an invasive species of moth in the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry often asks residents to look for the browntail moth and its webs.

The moth can cause an itchy rash and respiratory distress in people.

The forestry department said a browntail moth winter web was recently reported in Smyrna in northern Maine.

The department said residents can help the state mitigate the damage caused by the moth by keeping a lookout for it in northern Maine and elsewhere.

Knowing the moth’s location “gives us the power to decide whether and how to manage its presence,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-65 North
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
Maine CDC data Feb. 21
Maine CDC reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

Latest News

Rules planned to save right whales loom over lobster fishers
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328