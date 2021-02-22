Local vet offers tips on National Walking your Dog Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday is National Dog Walking Day!

We love any excuse to show off your four legged friends out for some fresh air.

Veterinarian Dr. David Cloutier says it can vary by breed, but dogs with lots of energy can be happy outside for hours on end.

He says most dogs can handle the cold really well, but if you have a small dog with short hair, keep an eye out while you walk them.

“This opportunity to get outside, interact with the outdoors, smell things, maybe follow their nose around a little and get some exercise - it’s great for them. Also use their muscles, strengthen their bones, and joints are all good,” said Cloutier.

Dr. Cloutier says a foot bath with warm water can help get salt and ice off your dog’s paws.

He says walking your dog is a great way to bond because it gets you both outside spending quality time together.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.