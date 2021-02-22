Advertisement

Indoor air quality courses available to combat COVID

HVAC safety and ventilation are covered
HVAC
HVAC(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor is offering free online training on how to keep indoor spaces safe by improving air quality.

They’ve collaborated with the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council to create the program.

There are two modules aimed at school administrators and facility professionals about air flow and ventilation as it relates to the spread of viral infection.

Those who complete the four hour program will receive an HVAC safety badge.

Christopher Winstead, EMCC Director of Workforce Development, is excited to offer the program.

”I think it’s a great opportunity for folks to dive in and understand air quality and kind of as another tool for being able to prevent the spread of COVID and to keep ourselves safe. If I’m a parent, there is value for jumping into this and really understanding what the school is doing to protect my kiddo.”

The HVAC course is just one in a series of COVID-19 safety courses funded by the Maine Quality Centers.

You can sign up by visiting the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council website.

