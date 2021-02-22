Health officials remind people to stay cautious despite decrease in COVID cases

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine have fallen into double-digits for the second time this month.

The Maine CDC is reporting 99 new COVID-19 infections.

Dr. James Jarvis at Northern Light Health says while this is great news, we can’t let our guards down.

He says this is likely due to more people wearing masks properly and adhering to safety guidelines.

Jarvis says people staying home due to weather could also be a factor.

He says it’s unlikely that vaccines would play a significant role this quickly.

“While our numbers look good, remember these are the same kinds of numbers we saw at the end of this summer where we were saying, wow. We need to be very, very cautious about what these numbers mean, and while this is much better than what we saw in November and December, these numbers are still higher than what we saw over the summer months, and we need to continue to be cautious,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says they set a record Saturday with nearly two thousand vaccinations given out at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

He says there are still appointments available this Thursday and Friday.

