Advertisement

Enough signatures collected for referendum on $1B utility corridor project

The Maine Legislature will now consider this initiative
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine election officials say opponents of a $1 billion electricity transmission corridor have collected enough signatures to move forward with a referendum.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says more than 80,000 signatures were certified, exceeding the threshold of 63,067 for the ballot.

The Maine Legislature will now consider this initiative.

If they reject it, then there would be a vote in November.

The referendum would require legislative approval for any electrical power line project that exceeds 50 miles and would be retroactive to September 2014.

Orlando Delogu, professor emeritus at the University of Maine School of Law, has questioned whether the referendum is constitutional.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-65 North
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
Maine CDC data Feb. 21
Maine CDC reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

Latest News

Maine asks residents to look out for invasive moth
Rules planned to save right whales loom over lobster fishers
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328