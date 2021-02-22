Downeast Community Hospital hopes to acquire Calais Regional Hospital

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Community Hospital is hoping to acquire Calais Regional Hospital.

The Calais hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.

DECH president Steve Lail says their plans are for the facility to remain a fully functioning hospital.

He says they hope to bring back full-time general surgery and add primary care providers.

Paperwork was filed last week with the bankruptcy court outlining the potential purchase.

It now awaits approval from the bankruptcy judge.

