Downeast Community Hospital hopes to acquire Calais Regional Hospital

The Calais hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019.
Nurses, staff reach contract agreement with Calais Regional Hospital
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Community Hospital is hoping to acquire Calais Regional Hospital.

DECH president Steve Lail says their plans are for the facility to remain a fully functioning hospital.

He says they hope to bring back full-time general surgery and add primary care providers.

Paperwork was filed last week with the bankruptcy court outlining the potential purchase.

It now awaits approval from the bankruptcy judge.

