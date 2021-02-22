Congratulations to Brian Sullivan on the birth of his daughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The TV5 family is a little bit bigger and a whole lot cuter now.

Brian Sullivan’s daughter has arrived. Layla Grace graced the world at 7:21 a.m. Monday.

She’s a healthy 6 lbs. 7 oz. and 19 1/2 inches long.

Brian’s fiancée, Holly, is doing well and possibly a little better than Brian who says he may have forgotten to breathe at one point during delivery.

Brian’s taking off the next couple of weeks from TV5 News at Five to learn how to change diapers and get used to being wrapped around Layla’s little finger.

Their dog Georgie will also learn how be a protective pup to her little sister.

