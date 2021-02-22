Cinemagic movie theaters to stay closed for good

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - The pandemic is forcing Cinemagic movie theaters in New England to stay closed for good.

That’s the word from employees at the Westbrook spot.

Earlier this month, the New Hampshire-based theater chain announced that all locations would be “taking an intermission” until spring.

Besides the Westbrook location in Maine, Cinemagic also has cinemas in Saco and South Portland.

Those who worked in Westbrook say their former boss had such an influence on them, they are now raising money to support her in a time of need.

