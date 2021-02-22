Advertisement

Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce holds Q&A about COVID vaccines in the workplace

What’s the legality of mandatory vaccines in the workplace?
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held a special Q&A session today about COVID vaccinations in the workplace.

The chamber has been holding informational Q&A sessions twice a month for most of the pandemic.

The latest session focused on the legality of mandatory vaccines in the workplace and associated issues.

Anne-Marie Storey, an attorney with Rudman Winchell who specializes in employment law, was on hand to answer questions.

Deb Neuman, BRCC President, was also on hand.

”The last time we held a session we had questions including do I have to require my employees are vaccinated? Can I provide incentives for my employees to get vaccinated? What are the rules around all that?” said Neuman. “So Anne Marie can help us answer some of those questions.”

You can watch the recorded Q&A below.

