SPCA of Hancock County welcomes 40 cats from southern rescue

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County took in around 40 cats and kittens from Georgia Saturday night.

Organizers say it was in partnership with a rescue organization down south.

Among the cats that came to the shelter, 11 are kittens, 3 are pregnant moms, and the rest are adults.

The SPCA says that the timeline to adopt these cats does vary, as they all must quarantine for different lengths of time.

And some need to be fixed before going to their fur-ever homes.

One of the shelter’s managers says that in the time she’s been with the shelter, they have never done a cat transport like this one.

”You know, it’s something I want to continue to do, is if we continue to have slower months from December to February, you know, why not bring them in,” said Animal Care Manager Nicole Rediker. “Because we still have plenty of people who want to adopt cats. We’re hoping that next winter we can do this more than once.”

Some of these cats could be available for adoption as soon as later this week.

The SPCA of Hancock County of course is accepting donations of food, supplies and monetary donations to help cover medical costs and their basic needs.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.