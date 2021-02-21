Advertisement

Maine College Student Designs Planning Website For Snowmobile Riders

SledTRX has been a resource for riders, compiling trail maps and points of interest since December
The homepage for SledTRX, where users can sort through various features according to their own needs.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Thomas College student has launched a valuable resource for those planning a snowmobile trip through Maine.

SnowTRX was created back in December by Jake Warn, who founded the website as a way of streamlining the often lengthy planning process.

Using the website, any would-be riders can prepare themselves by identifying club routes, trail maps, and even places of interest, like repair shops and places to eat along the way.

Working alongside clubs and local businesses to ensure his information is up to date, Warn said that he hopes the website will be helpful at ensuring people have a fun, safe experience.

”I really think this is a safety feature, so it allows riders and tourists when they’re coming up to our state to know where they’re going,” said Warn. I think it’s an overall safety feature and allows people to connect to the snowmobile community a little better as well.”

And if you’d like to check out SledTRX for yourself, or want to promote your club or business through the site, you can go to https://sledtrx.com/

