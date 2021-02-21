Maine College Student Designs Planning Website For Snowmobile Riders

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Thomas College student has launched a valuable resource for those planning a snowmobile trip through Maine.

SnowTRX was created back in December by Jake Warn, who founded the website as a way of streamlining the often lengthy planning process.

Using the website, any would-be riders can prepare themselves by identifying club routes, trail maps, and even places of interest, like repair shops and places to eat along the way.

Working alongside clubs and local businesses to ensure his information is up to date, Warn said that he hopes the website will be helpful at ensuring people have a fun, safe experience.

”I really think this is a safety feature, so it allows riders and tourists when they’re coming up to our state to know where they’re going,” said Warn. I think it’s an overall safety feature and allows people to connect to the snowmobile community a little better as well.”

And if you’d like to check out SledTRX for yourself, or want to promote your club or business through the site, you can go to https://sledtrx.com/

