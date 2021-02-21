Maine CDC reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 131 additional coronavirus cases Sunday.

No new deaths are being reported.

Total deaths remain at 658.

There have been 43,497 cases in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 34,502 are confirmed.

The seven-day average for new cases rose slightly to 139.9.

Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases with 31.

Penobscot has 25.

Cases in Washington County have surpassed 700 for a total of 704.

Three of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no changes in cases.

The Maine CDC says more than 294,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, 199,360 people received their first shot.

And, more than 94,500 have gotten the second dose.

14.83% of Maine’s population has now received at least the first dose.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23 at 2 p.m.

