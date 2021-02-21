Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Maine CDC data Feb. 21
Maine CDC data Feb. 21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 131 additional coronavirus cases Sunday.

No new deaths are being reported.

Total deaths remain at 658.

There have been 43,497 cases in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 34,502 are confirmed.

The seven-day average for new cases rose slightly to 139.9.

Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases with 31.

Penobscot has 25.

Cases in Washington County have surpassed 700 for a total of 704.

Three of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no changes in cases.

Maine CDC County Stats Feb. 21
Maine CDC County Stats Feb. 21(WABI)

The Maine CDC says more than 294,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, 199,360 people received their first shot.

And, more than 94,500 have gotten the second dose.

14.83% of Maine’s population has now received at least the first dose.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23 at 2 p.m.

Maine CDC data as of Feb. 21
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 21(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bragg, 32, of Ellsworth, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of...
Ellsworth mother arrested after baby left in car
Maine CDC data for Sat. Feb. 20
Maine CDC reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
Man convicted of 2018 murder of sheriff deputy requests new trial
Man convicted of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole wants new trial
The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.
Truck splits in half in Standish crash

Latest News

Hudson Beard, 13, continues to experience symptoms after contracting COVID-19 in November....
Mont. boy, 13, suffers COVID-19 symptoms, including heart problems, for months
The 13-year-old contracted COVID-19 in November. He hasn’t been to school since and continues...
'It is hard': Boy, 13, suffers heart problems, trouble breathing months after COVID-19
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Trustees were awaiting the start of the meeting when they began discussing parents’ letters and...
School board members use profanity, joke about parents in meeting they thought was private