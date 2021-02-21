Main Street Skowhegan’s annual “SnowFest” event officially underway

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

Skowhegan’s annual celebration of winter kicked off today.

SnowFest runs until next Sunday, February 28th.

”In general, the event is a great way to get outside and celebrate winter here in the Kennebec Valley,” said Kristina Cannon, Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan.

Typically, the annual winter activity packed event is just a weekend long.

Because of the pandemic, Main Street Skowhegan who hosts the event, extended it to a full week.

“One of the first things we did when we started planning, is we sat down and went over all of the guidelines and protocols, and we looked at things we hosted in years past, and we said we can make this work, and we cut out some of the things that were not safe,” said Cannon.

Activities folks can take part in include an ice-fishing derby, a downhill kayak race, and the Northeast’s only equestrian skijoring competition.

Main Street Skowhegan says putting on the event in the midst of the pandemic was a challenge made possible by their local sponsors.

“We’re really great full to our sponsors. Our lead sponsor is the Hight Family of Dealerships, and we couldn’t put this event on without them,” Cannon Said.

When the week concludes on February 28th, any and all proceeds will go back to Main Street Skowhegan and the community.

“Main Streets mission is to revitalize Skowhegan, and Lake George is a great asset to the community as well, so any money that’s left over will go to benefit both non-profits,” Cannon added.

A schedule of all events, including registration links can be found online at Somerset SnowFest.

The skijoring event, which takes place on February 27th, filled up two months ago, and will be broadcast on Facebook.

Main Street Skowhegan encourages everyone to join them in making memories that will warm your heart for years to come.

“We’ve had a beautiful day to kick it off here, so that’s great, and hopefully the rest of the week will follow suit,” said Cannon.

