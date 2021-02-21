Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska police department is asking for the public’s help in regards to a fatal crash on Friday.

According to Madawaska police, 63-year-old Louise Gorneault of Grand Isle, was traveling west on Main Street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have spoken to Gorneault before the accident, passed her vehicle, or stopped to help at the scene before first responders arrived should contact Madawaska police at 728-6356.

We are asking for the public's help. If anyone has any information regarding yesterday's unfortunate fatal car crash... Posted by Madawaska Police Department on Saturday, February 20, 2021

