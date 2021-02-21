Advertisement

Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska police department is asking for the public’s help in regards to a fatal crash on Friday.

According to Madawaska police, 63-year-old Louise Gorneault of Grand Isle, was traveling west on Main Street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have spoken to Gorneault before the accident, passed her vehicle, or stopped to help at the scene before first responders arrived should contact Madawaska police at 728-6356.

