Lots of Sunshine Today, Light Snow Develops Tomorrow Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of high pressure will build to our south and west today. Lots of sunshine is expected statewide. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. This area of high pressure will slowly drift to our south throughout the night. Skies will remain on the clear side as lows fall back to the single digits and teens.

We are watching a relatively weak storm system that will move out of the Great Lakes region tomorrow. Skies will be mainly cloudy on Monday morning. As we head into the afternoon, light snow will develop from west to east. The precipitation should stay on the light side for the most part, but continue into the evening and night. There will likely be some mix and rain near and along the coast later in the evening and nighttime on Monday. This system is a quick-hitter and will move out of the area early on Tuesday morning. This means a mainly dry day Tuesday. Accumulations with this system will generally be light, around 1-3″ for most areas away from the coast, isolated 4″ possible in a few towns. A coating to 2″ near the coast with some mixing. Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another mild and dry day expected on Wednesday. A mixture of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Some of the computer model data shows the threat for a few snow showers on Thursday. A weak disturbance will pass the state in advance of some colder air that will work into the region for the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will run in the 30s.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies, some clouds may work in overnight. Lows will fall back to the single digits and teens. A calm wind is expected.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, light snow develops during the afternoon. This continues into Monday night and will likely mix with some rain near and along the coast. Highs in the 30s. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: An early morning rain or snow shower possible. Otherwise, Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, an isolated snow shower possible as well. Highs will run in the 30s.

