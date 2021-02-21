Airports around Maine to make improvements

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Airports around Maine, including numerous small general aviation facilities, are planning to make improvements with the help of federal funding.

The airports are slated to receive almost $10 million in federal money. The money is going to a total of 31 facilities in the state, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.

Nearly half the money is going to Portland International Jetport, and another $2.65 million will go to Bangor International Airport. The rest of the money is going to smaller airports, including more than two dozen general aviation airports.

Augusta State Airport, Caribou Municipal Airport and Houlton International Airport are among the general aviation airports slated to receive money.

