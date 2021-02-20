Advertisement

Unity Pond Ice Ovals snowmobile races held Saturday

Snowmobile racers of all ages took to the ice in classes broken up by age, experience level, and snowmobile modifications.
Racers and spectators were in Unity this afternoon for the Unity Pond Ice Ovals.
Racers and spectators were in Unity this afternoon for the Unity Pond Ice Ovals.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Racers and spectators were in Unity Saturday afternoon for the Unity Pond Ice Ovals.

Snowmobile racers of all ages took to the ice in classes broken up by age, experience level, and snowmobile modifications.

The races began in the early afternoon, with heats continuing throughout this evening.

”We’ve got almost double the sleds we had a week ago, it’s a raging success,” said Nick Duff, an organizer of the event. “We’ve got people even coming all the way from New York, so it tells us that we’re doing something right.”

“I just can’t believe the turnout we’ve had so far, that they’re coming from New Hampshire, Vermont, a couple from New York, and it’s just fantastic,” said Mike Lancaster, an organizer of the event.

Organizers say any out-of-state racers from non-exempt states followed state mandated COVID measures upon entry.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bragg, 32, of Ellsworth, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of...
Ellsworth mother arrested after baby left in car
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 19
Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The owner of the G-Force Adventure Center is moving to the Bangor Mall.
Brewer business moving to Bangor Mall, owner says
Maine CDC data for Sat. Feb. 20
Maine CDC reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Man convicted of 2018 murder of sheriff deputy requests new trial
Man convicted of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole wants new trial

Latest News

Anah Shriners Baked Bean Supper
Anah Shriners drive-thru baked bean supper benefits Shriners Hospitals in Massachusetts
A helpful map, informing would-be guests where to land.
Ebeemee Snowmobile Club Holds “Fly-In” Fundraiser
Knights of Columbus collect food for Bangor area food pantries
Knights of Columbus host drive-thru food drive for Bangor area food pantries
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County