Unity Pond Ice Ovals snowmobile races held Saturday

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Racers and spectators were in Unity Saturday afternoon for the Unity Pond Ice Ovals.

Snowmobile racers of all ages took to the ice in classes broken up by age, experience level, and snowmobile modifications.

The races began in the early afternoon, with heats continuing throughout this evening.

”We’ve got almost double the sleds we had a week ago, it’s a raging success,” said Nick Duff, an organizer of the event. “We’ve got people even coming all the way from New York, so it tells us that we’re doing something right.”

“I just can’t believe the turnout we’ve had so far, that they’re coming from New Hampshire, Vermont, a couple from New York, and it’s just fantastic,” said Mike Lancaster, an organizer of the event.

Organizers say any out-of-state racers from non-exempt states followed state mandated COVID measures upon entry.

