UMaine spring sports get clearance to play

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The administration at the University of Maine has given the official clearance to the athletic department to move forward with its spring sports seasons.

The Black Bear baseball team will open next Friday on the road at Central Connecticut State College in the first of a three-game series. Softball will open with a double-header in West Point, New York when it takes on Army March 6th.

Fall sports teams who’s seasons had been cancelled will also get back under way.

Women’s soccer, field hockey and football are- for now- all set to get their spring seasons going. Black Bear football is scheduled to play Albany on the road, also on the 6th of March.

