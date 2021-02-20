Truck splits in half in Standish crash

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Potter was driving on Route 35 around 5:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a minivan head-on. The force of the crash caused the truck’s bed to separate from the cab.

Neither Potter nor the other driver had a passenger with them. Both had to be pulled from their vehicles. They were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated and while there was light snow on the road, CCSO believes driver fatigue may be the cause.

