Truck splits in half in Standish crash

The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.
The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Potter was driving on Route 35 around 5:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a minivan head-on. The force of the crash caused the truck’s bed to separate from the cab.

Neither Potter nor the other driver had a passenger with them. Both had to be pulled from their vehicles. They were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated and while there was light snow on the road, CCSO believes driver fatigue may be the cause.

Posted by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office - Maine on Saturday, February 20, 2021

