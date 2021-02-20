Town of Stockholm looking to create new playground

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The town of Stockholm is hard at work on a new playground.

The town’s recreation committee says that they’ve had several young families move into town and the community has expressed interest in having an improved play area.

Right now they’re working on the design so it will also be inclusive for kids with disabilities.

”We’re trying to make our playground set out to be a little bit different than others in the area. So we’ve taken into consideration kids with disabilities or handicaps, autistic children, kids with sensory issues or just have handicaps or disabilities and we are trying to make our playground assembly a little bit more kid friendly for those types of children as well as just everyday children that are looking to get out and get some fresh air,” says Nick Morrill, Co-Chair of the Stockholm Recreation Committee.

Morrill says that they’re planning to build it near the town’s ball field.

There’s no timeline at this point, but is hoping to see a finished product in the next couple years.

