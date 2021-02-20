Advertisement

Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in Madrid Friday night.(Maine Warden Service)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, Maine (WABI) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a snowmobile crash that killed a Massachusetts man in Madrid Friday night.

34-year-old Ryan Ducharme of Spencer, Massachusetts was traveling on a connector trail on the Beech Hill Road to his camp around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say he was riding with two other snowmobilers.

Shortly before getting to camp, Ducharme’s brother noticed that Ducharme was not with the group.

Ducharme was later found unresponsive on the trail, with his sled crashed into the trees.

He died at the scene.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

