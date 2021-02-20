Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

MADRID, Maine (WABI) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a snowmobile crash that killed a Massachusetts man in Madrid Friday night.

34-year-old Ryan Ducharme of Spencer, Massachusetts was traveling on a connector trail on the Beech Hill Road to his camp around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say he was riding with two other snowmobilers.

Shortly before getting to camp, Ducharme’s brother noticed that Ducharme was not with the group.

Ducharme was later found unresponsive on the trail, with his sled crashed into the trees.

He died at the scene.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

