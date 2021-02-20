Advertisement

Man convicted of 2018 murder of sheriff deputy requests new trial

32-year-old John Williams was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering Corporal Eugene Cole.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The man convicted of killing a somerset county sheriff deputy in 2018 wants a new trial.

Last September, 32-year-old John Williams was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering Corporal Eugene Cole.

Williams was found guilty three months earlier.

We spoke to Williams’ lawyer on ZOOM on Friday.

Verne Paradie says he wasn’t given a disciplinary report during the trial.

He believes the report contained important information that could have helped their case for manslaughter over the murder.

”There was always discrepancies in what the officers described out there. And the fact that an officer was disciplined, possibly, because of his role in this in this event, is significantly relevant to my argument to both the judge and the jury regarding the credibility of what actually occurred out in the woods during the arrest.”

Paradie tells us he reached out to the attorney general’s office for a copy of the report but has yet to hear back from them.

He says this is in the judge’s hands now to decide on pursuing a new trial.

