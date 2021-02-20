Advertisement

Mainers celebrate Chinese New Year

It’s the Year of the Ox.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Chinese New Year is here.

It’s the Year of the Ox.

People came together Friday night on ZOOM because of the pandemic on Friday night.

Celebrations included singing, dancing, and musical performances.

Some say this year will be filled with strong health and happiness.

”Right now we jump to the year of the ox. That means work hard and determination and this year going to have a big change,” Jing Zhang, Pres. Bangor Chinese School said.

The Bangor Chinese School, Chinese Language Culture Center of Maine, and Association of Maine Chinese American put on this event.

