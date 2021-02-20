Maine taking applications for this year’s moose hunt

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine wildlife authorities have started taking applications for the upcoming moose hunting season.

The state gives out most of its moose permits through a lottery that attracts tens of thousands of applicants.

Last year Maine received more than 65,000 applications for about 3,100 permits.

The state started accepting the applications this month and is scheduled to take them through May 13. The hunt itself takes place from late September to late November this year.

This year’s “Maine Resident Only Day” for moose hunters is scheduled for Oct. 30.

The 2021 Maine moose permit lottery application process is now open! Applications will be accepted online only and must... Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.