Advertisement

Maine lawmaker wants drivers to clear snow, ice off vehicles

Brewer man urging people to clean off cars after ice damages his windshield
Brewer man urging people to clean off cars after ice damages his windshield
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - For all of the snow and ice in Maine, there’s no criminal penalty for motorists who don’t clear it off the roofs of their vehicles before hitting the road.

A state lawmaker wants to change that.

Republican Rep. Dustin White’s new proposal to address the issue is slated for consideration by the Legislative Council.

White says action is required “before tragedy strikes” as it did in New Hampshire.

That state adopted a law after a woman was killed by a flying chunk of ice.

Just this week, an ice chunk smashed a windshield in Brewer, Maine, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bragg, 32, of Ellsworth, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of...
Ellsworth mother arrested after baby left in car
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 19
Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The owner of the G-Force Adventure Center is moving to the Bangor Mall.
Brewer business moving to Bangor Mall, owner says
Maine health officials say they are monitoring Massachusetts’ “buddy system” for coronavirus...
Maine officials monitoring Massachusetts COVID vaccine buddy system
More spots are open at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for eligible Mainers to get their...
Eligible for COVID-19 vaccine? Cross Center has openings

Latest News

Thousands of hunters are in the woods looking to shot a moose. The Alaska Department of Fish...
Maine taking applications for this year’s moose hunt
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.
Truck splits in half in Standish crash
Maine schools getting 250K rapid COVID-19 tests
In-person learning requires more space and vaccinations, superintendent says