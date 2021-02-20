Maine lawmaker wants drivers to clear snow, ice off vehicles

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - For all of the snow and ice in Maine, there’s no criminal penalty for motorists who don’t clear it off the roofs of their vehicles before hitting the road.

A state lawmaker wants to change that.

Republican Rep. Dustin White’s new proposal to address the issue is slated for consideration by the Legislative Council.

White says action is required “before tragedy strikes” as it did in New Hampshire.

That state adopted a law after a woman was killed by a flying chunk of ice.

Just this week, an ice chunk smashed a windshield in Brewer, Maine, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

