Maine CDC reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers have died with coronavirus.

The Maine CDC says one person has died in Oxford County and another in Waldo County.

Total deaths in the state now stand at 658.

The Maine CDC is reporting 147 new cases of the virus.

There have been 43,367 cases in Maine since the pandemic started.

34,431 are confirmed.

The seven-day average for new cases has dropped to 138.4

Cumberland County and York County are reporting the most new cases - each have 37 new cases.

Kennebec County is up 15.

Just two of Maine’s 16 counties saw no additional cases.

The Maine CDC says more than 287,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, 196,581 people received their first shot.

And, more than 90,000 have gotten the second dose.

14.62% of the Maine’s population has now received at least the first dose.

