Lincoln Water District talk about Poland Spring sale

Supervisor of Lincoln Water District, Jeff Day, tells us he recently learned of the deal.
Nestle selling North American bottled-water brands for $4.3B
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Lincoln Water District officials say they believe the sale of Poland Spring water by Nestle will be a good thing.

Superintendent Jeff Day, tells us he recently learned of the deal.

The company is selling its North American bottled-water brands for $4.3 billion to a pair of private-equity firms that hope to reinvigorate sales.

Poland Spring buys water from the Lincoln Water District for bottling, though that was put on hold last year.

Day says while they’ve had some ups and downs with nestle, the company has supported them financially despite - not taking water from them right now.

Day thinks the sale will be a good thing for the future.

Jeff Day said, “I’m an optimistic person so I think this is all positive and good. I’m glad that there was you know a quick sale, that wasn’t drawn on over years and stuff and hopefully, they’ll get back taking more water from the Lincoln Water District.”

Water rights activists are decrying the potential sale of Poland Spring.

They say the buyers represent a “new threat” to Maine’s water resources.

