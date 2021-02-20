Advertisement

Legislative panel votes to advance Talbot Ross’s racial impact statement proposal

Maine State House
Maine State House
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A legislative panel voted Wednesday to advance a measure that would give lawmakers a new tool to fight racial disparities in Maine’s laws.

The vote was 8 to five.

The bill was proposed by Assistant House Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross.

It would create a framework for lawmakers to assess how a bill could impact disadvantaged racial populations.

In a statement, Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau said, “I see this bill as an opportunity for Maine to incorporate the best possible evidence into our decision making. This is a significant step toward advancing racial justice in Maine. In the pursuit of equality for all, the Maine Legislature would be taking a huge step forward by passing this bill.”

The bill faces further votes in the House and Senate.

