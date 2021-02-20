Advertisement

Knights of Columbus host drive-thru food drive for Bangor area food pantries

Members stationed outside six Catholic churches in Winterport, Bangor, Brewer and Hampden to collect food donations.
Knights of Columbus collect food for Bangor area food pantries
Knights of Columbus collect food for Bangor area food pantries(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Food pantries have been hit hard across the state as more Mainers become food insecure amid the pandemic.

The Bangor Knights of Columbus held a drive through food collection around the area today to help restock local food cupboards.

“All the food that we get stays right here in Bangor, and we’re hoping to help as many people as we can,” said John Newcomb Sr., who has been with the Knights of Columbus for 28-years.

Last year at a similar drive, the knights collected nearly 4,000 pounds of food.

“With COVID right now, a lot of people are in need. Food pantries are running dry. People are like, do I pay a bill or do I buy food? A lot of people aren’t eating steaks, they’re eating soup, cause that’s all they can afford, so if we can help them out even more so that they have a little bit of money to pay their bills, it helps the community,” added Newcomb Sr.

Members stationed outside six Catholic churches in Winterport, Bangor, Brewer and Hampden to collect food using COVID-19 safety precautions.

“This is one way somewhat of getting caught up in our donations. We normally have a collection every third week. Hopefully we’re going to try and get back to our routine,” said Andy Fecteau, a Knights of Columbus Member, who was collecting food at St. John Church in Bangor.

If you couldn’t make it out to donate in person, the churches are always accepting of food and monetary donations.

“If you go to church this week you can bring food, and drop it off,” Newcomb Sr. said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bragg, 32, of Ellsworth, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of...
Ellsworth mother arrested after baby left in car
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 19
Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The owner of the G-Force Adventure Center is moving to the Bangor Mall.
Brewer business moving to Bangor Mall, owner says
Man convicted of 2018 murder of sheriff deputy requests new trial
Man convicted of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole wants new trial
Maine health officials say they are monitoring Massachusetts’ “buddy system” for coronavirus...
Maine officials monitoring Massachusetts COVID vaccine buddy system

Latest News

A helpful map, informing would-be guests where to land.
Ebeemee Snowmobile Club Holds “Fly-In” Fundraiser
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
The impact of a crash in Standish split a pickup truck in half Friday.
Truck splits in half in Standish crash
Maine schools getting 250K rapid COVID-19 tests
In-person learning requires more space and vaccinations, superintendent says