Knights of Columbus host drive-thru food drive for Bangor area food pantries

Food pantries have been hit hard across the state as more Mainers become food insecure amid the pandemic.

The Bangor Knights of Columbus held a drive through food collection around the area today to help restock local food cupboards.

“All the food that we get stays right here in Bangor, and we’re hoping to help as many people as we can,” said John Newcomb Sr., who has been with the Knights of Columbus for 28-years.

Last year at a similar drive, the knights collected nearly 4,000 pounds of food.

“With COVID right now, a lot of people are in need. Food pantries are running dry. People are like, do I pay a bill or do I buy food? A lot of people aren’t eating steaks, they’re eating soup, cause that’s all they can afford, so if we can help them out even more so that they have a little bit of money to pay their bills, it helps the community,” added Newcomb Sr.

Members stationed outside six Catholic churches in Winterport, Bangor, Brewer and Hampden to collect food using COVID-19 safety precautions.

“This is one way somewhat of getting caught up in our donations. We normally have a collection every third week. Hopefully we’re going to try and get back to our routine,” said Andy Fecteau, a Knights of Columbus Member, who was collecting food at St. John Church in Bangor.

If you couldn’t make it out to donate in person, the churches are always accepting of food and monetary donations.

“If you go to church this week you can bring food, and drop it off,” Newcomb Sr. said.

