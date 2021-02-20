In-person learning requires more space and vaccinations, superintendent says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a push to get kids back into the classroom.

The state secured 250,000 rapid tests for schools.

Maine DHHS says this is an added layer to boost the safety of in-person learning for schools.

But the superintendent of MSAD-15, Craig King says while more testing is nice, it’s not what his district needs to get everyone back in schools.

King says it comes down to getting teachers vaccinated and having more space.

“We don’t have enough space, our buildings are not packed but they are at 80-90% capacity,” King said. “We just surveyed all of our employees and the vast majority, over 90% are willing to take a vaccine today if available.”

Superintendent King says their other major issue is the quarantine.

He says the only times the schools have gone to 100-percent remote learning is because too many teachers were in quarantine.

