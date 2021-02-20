Advertisement

High Schools putting regional post-season basketball tournaments together

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WABI) - School vacation week is about over, and normally at this time we’d be crowning Northern Maine Regional Champions in high school basketball’s ‘Tournament Week’- this state’s biggest sports week of the year.

That of course not happening due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that high school basketball teams aren’t having a post season. Multiple POD playoff tournaments to end the season have been scheduled.

Bucksport, George Stevens, Deer Isle-Stonington, Sumner and Searsport are set to determine a POD champion in March. Ellsworth, Foxcroft, Hermon, John Bapst, MDI, Old Town, Orono and Washington Academy will also be competing in a POD tournament.

Dexter, Piscataquis, Central, Penquis and Greenville will play for a “Penquis League” title. Aaroostook County has plans to hold a post season tournament as well.

