Grand Isle woman dies after crash in Madawaska

The crash remains under investigation.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) -A woman has died after a crash in Aroostook County.

It happened Friday afternoon on Main Street in Madawaska.

Police say 63-year-old Louise Gorneault of Grand Isle lost control of the wheel and hit a utility pole.

Officials say Gorneault died at the scene.

We’re told she was the only one in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

