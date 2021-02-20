Grand Isle woman dies after crash in Madawaska
MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) -A woman has died after a crash in Aroostook County.
It happened Friday afternoon on Main Street in Madawaska.
Police say 63-year-old Louise Gorneault of Grand Isle lost control of the wheel and hit a utility pole.
Officials say Gorneault died at the scene.
We’re told she was the only one in the car.
The crash remains under investigation.
