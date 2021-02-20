Grand Isle woman dies after crash in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) -A woman has died after a crash in Aroostook County.

It happened Friday afternoon on Main Street in Madawaska.

Police say 63-year-old Louise Gorneault of Grand Isle lost control of the wheel and hit a utility pole.

Officials say Gorneault died at the scene.

We’re told she was the only one in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

