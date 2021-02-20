Clearing Skies Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build to our west tonight. Skies will tend to clear throughout the night. Lows will fall back to the upper single digits and teens.

A strong area of high pressure will build to our south and west tomorrow. Lots of sunshine is expected statewide. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. We are watching a storm system that looks to move out of the Great Lakes region on Monday. Skies will be mainly cloudy on Monday morning. As we head into the afternoon, light snow will develop from west to east. The precipitation should stay on the light side for the most part, but continue into the evening and night. There will likely be some mix and rain near and along the coast later in the evening and nighttime on Monday. This system is a quick-hitter and will move out of the area early on Tuesday morning. This means a mainly dry day Tuesday. Accumulations with this system will generally be light, around 1-3″ for most areas away from the coast. A coating to 2″ near the coast with some mixing. Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another mild and dry day expected on Wednesday. A mixture of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated snow shower early. Skies will tend to clear throughout the night. Lows will fall back to the upper single numbers and teens. Winds light out of the N/NW.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, light snow develops during the afternoon. This continues into Monday night but will likely mix with some rain near and along the coast. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: An early morning rain or snow shower possible. Otherwise, Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

