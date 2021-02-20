Anah Shriners drive-thru baked bean supper benefits Shriners Hospitals in Massachusetts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Anah Shrine Club in Bangor hosted a drive-thru baked bean supper today to benefit Shrine hospitals in Massachusetts.

For $10, you could support both hospitals in Boston and Springfield, all while enjoying a delicious meal.

Along with beans you could munch on some red hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls and cookies.

Food was served on a first come first serve basis.

”The need doesn’t stop, children are still getting burned and still being born with deformities and things that they need help with, so they appreciate any help that they can get, because again it helps the ultimate goal of making kids better,” said Dave Gulya, Public Relations Chairman for Anah Shriners Club.

Some of the proceeds of course stay with the Shriners to make sure they can continue to benefit Shrine hospitals through these events.

