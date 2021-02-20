Advertisement

Anah Shriners drive-thru baked bean supper benefits Shriners Hospitals in Massachusetts

For $10, you could support both hospitals in Boston and Springfield, all while enjoying a delicious meal.
Anah Shriners Baked Bean Supper
Anah Shriners Baked Bean Supper(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Anah Shrine Club in Bangor hosted a drive-thru baked bean supper today to benefit Shrine hospitals in Massachusetts.

For $10, you could support both hospitals in Boston and Springfield, all while enjoying a delicious meal.

Along with beans you could munch on some red hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls and cookies.

Food was served on a first come first serve basis.

”The need doesn’t stop, children are still getting burned and still being born with deformities and things that they need help with, so they appreciate any help that they can get, because again it helps the ultimate goal of making kids better,” said Dave Gulya, Public Relations Chairman for Anah Shriners Club.

Some of the proceeds of course stay with the Shriners to make sure they can continue to benefit Shrine hospitals through these events.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bragg, 32, of Ellsworth, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of...
Ellsworth mother arrested after baby left in car
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 19
Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The owner of the G-Force Adventure Center is moving to the Bangor Mall.
Brewer business moving to Bangor Mall, owner says
Maine CDC data for Sat. Feb. 20
Maine CDC reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Man convicted of 2018 murder of sheriff deputy requests new trial
Man convicted of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole wants new trial

Latest News

Racers and spectators were in Unity this afternoon for the Unity Pond Ice Ovals.
Unity Pond Ice Ovals snowmobile races held Saturday
A helpful map, informing would-be guests where to land.
Ebeemee Snowmobile Club Holds “Fly-In” Fundraiser
Knights of Columbus collect food for Bangor area food pantries
Knights of Columbus host drive-thru food drive for Bangor area food pantries
Speed appears to be a factor in a snowmobile crash that took the life of a Massachusetts man in...
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County