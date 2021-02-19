Woman from Kansas works to pay tribute to sled dog with Maine ties

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Kansas wants to honor a sled dog that has ties to Maine.

It all started with the Disney movie, Togo.

Togo was involved in the 1925 Serum Run to Alaska.

Reports say Togo ran 250 miles during the journey.

But some say Balto, the lead sled dog on the final leg to Alaska, got all the credit.

Madison Parr says that’s when she knew she had to do something.

after researching Togo’s history, she found a connection to Poland Spring, Maine.

Madison has been working with others to get a bronze statue as a tribute at the Poland Spring Resort.

”I don’t know what it was. Sometimes, things touch your heart and you can’t explain it but I just felt like such an attachment to this story and the dog. I just wanted to pay tribute to him. I feel like it’s my job,” Parr said.

Parr said, “In order to help raise funds for the Togo monument, Jonathan has taken upon himself to put on a Solo Sled Dog Expedition Across the Wilderness of northern Maine. This solo expedition is a collaborative effort between the Poland Spring Preservation Society and Seppala dog team musher Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes, to raise funds for a proposed monument of the famed sled dog Togo at the Maine State Building at Poland Spring.”

