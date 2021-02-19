Variably Cloudy, with Scattered Snow Showers Tonight & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Once again, the bulk of the snow associated with another small storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline today remained south of our region as high pressure centered over southern Quebec kept the moisture at bay to our south. An approaching upper level disturbance from our west will bring some scattered flurries and snow showers to Maine later tonight and tomorrow, but any accumulations from the snow showers will be light, with maybe a dusting to 1″ piling up in a few areas. Low temps tonight will range from the mid-single numbers to the mid-teens from north to south across our area.

A ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England bright and seasonably chilly conditions Sunday. Another storm sliding east across the country will likely bring some steadier snow and mixed precipitation to Maine later Monday into very early Tuesday, with much of the Pine Tree State likely receiving between a coating to a few inches of snow. At this point in time, it appears the storm will be rapidly intensifying Tuesday morning, but likely a little too far to our east and north to bring a major snowfall to most of Maine. If the storm develops more quickly Monday significant snow, mixed precipitation and wind could impact our area, so stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates on the storm expected early next week. Once the storm moves off to our east approaching high pressure will bring fair and somewhat milder conditions to Maine later Tuesday through Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few snow showers possible, with a light northeast breeze and low temps in the single numbers north and teens south.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, scattered snow showers likely, with a northerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to near freezing.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with light snow possible later in the day and high temps in the upper 20s to mmid30s.

Tuesday: Early morning snow and rain possible then partly sunny, with high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.