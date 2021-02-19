U.S. Postal Service under pressure from senators to improve service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) -Senator Angus King has joined 32 colleagues in pressuring the U.S. Postal Service to take action and improve their services.

The senators collaborated on a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy citing widespread delays in mail delivery.

They also raised concerns about existing and planned policy changes that could slow down mail delivery even more.

The letter asks the postal service to answer by next Friday.

They’re looking for explanations for the delays along with specific steps and actions to improve service.

