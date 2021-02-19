Advertisement

UMaine Women’s Soccer prepares for February season-opener

UMaine Women's Soccer hasn't played in sixteen months.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Is there a better time for soccer in New England than February?

The conventional answer is “yes.”

But 2020 wasn’t a conventional year, so the UMaine Women’s Soccer season got pushed to the spring of 2021, and it starts this Sunday, with an opener on the road against Merrimack.

”Certainly unique times. Never had to prepare for an outdoor game in February,” said Head Coach Scott Atherly. “I think I was telling someone earlier that I’ve never been a weather-watcher as much as I am right now. You know, twenty degrees now has new meaning and new perspective; to me, twenty and twenty-five degrees is a mild day. That’s really our threshold for being able to get out and train. And that’s probalby been one of our biggest challenges in our preparation, is being able to get outside.”

Maine and Merrimack scheduled for a 1pm start on Sunday.

